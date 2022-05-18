Rose Brown Saurenman, aged ninety-one, departed this life and entered Glory with God on Monday 09 May 2022. Rose was born on December 8, 1930, on the family's Greenville NC farm in Pitt County. Her Grandfather, John Stancill William Brown, was a soldier in the Civil War and was at the Appomattox Court House in 1865 when General Robert E. Lee surrendered. He was one of only nine soldiers within his 55th Regiment to have survived. Rose's father, Peter Brown, and mother, Viola Harris Brown of Greenville NC, had eight children: Elizabeth Brown Huband, John Stancill William Brown, Curtis Peter Brown, Rose, James Ivy Brown, Albion Ray Brown and is survived by two sisters, Viola Brown McMillan of Greenville NC and Dora Ann Nixon of Maitland FL, along with a number of nieces and nephews, and her son, Edward E Saurenman and his wife, Margie, of Port Orange FL, two granddaughters, Danielle Saurenman of Wichita KS and Hanna Saurenman of Port Orange FL and one great granddaughter, Harley Saurenman of Wichita KS. Rose's husband, Leo Saurenman predeceased her in 2013. Rose was an adventurous soul and was a passionate marathon water skier, scuba diver, surfer, aviatrix - flying both glider and powered planes, a marathon runner, a motorcyclist, an avid photographer, letter writer and tennis player having won the ladies intermural tennis tournaments in 1993 and 1994 as noted in the sports pages. Rose had a passion for reading the Bible in entirety nineteen times through the years. Rose attended Greenville High School and graduated Belvoir High School in 1949 and never missed a day of schooling. She attended East Carolina University and took multiple courses and attended several universities in pursuit of teaching elementary schooling and physical education while employed as a typesetter. Rose was also a den mother for her son's cub scouts and always planned adventurous activities. As a youngster, Rose was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church in Greenville NC and later in life was a member of the First Christian Church in Wilmington, NC. Later in life, Rose was a resident of the Brunswick Cove Living Center Nursing Home in Winnabow NC, where she was loved and cared for by many, but had a cherished and treasured connection to staff member, Saharon Baddour. Visitation and church services for Rose will be held on Thursday, May 19 at the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church in Greenville NC with visitation starting at 10:00am, followed by church services at 11:00am with Pastor Brad McDowell of the First Christian Church of Wilmington officiating with Minister John Ormond of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. Reception to follow interment at Mt. Pleasant Church. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com