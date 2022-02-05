Rose Hathaway

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Rose Garris Hathaway, 74, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday at 1:30 PM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.
A native of Pitt County, Rose was born to Howard and Nancy Little Garris. She was a graduate of Belvoir High School. For more than 30 years she was employed with Carolina Telephone (now Sprint) working in several capacities including accounting and sales. Prior to her retirement, she established Partymakers Flowers and Balloons now known as Partymakers. She continued to work until her health declined but she remained involved.
Rose will be fondly remembered for her sweet but determined nature. She had a strong work ethic, was exceptionally detailed and organized in her daily life. Her customers at the store were very important to her as she visited and shared about assisting with various occasions and events. She strived to stay informed and was active even on social media. In addition to her business, she was an accomplished homemaker, tending to the numerous needs of their home. Her children, and especially her grandchildren, were her pride and she thoroughly enjoyed following sports and their accomplishments. A loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, Rose will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her sister, Gail G. Clark, and a brother, Jake Garris.
She is survived by: Husband of 58 years, W. H. Hathaway; Daughter, Gina Hathaway; Son, Mike Hathaway; Grandsons, Adam and Davis Hathaway, all of Greenville.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.