Rose Marie Matthews Wester, 74, passed away May 28, 2022 She was born on April 8, 1948 in Vance County to the late John Junius and Martha Riggan Matthews. In addition to her parents, Rose is predeceased by her siblings, Virginia Fisher, Margaret Morgan, Edna Talley, and William Matthews. Rose is survived by her husband, Ralph Wester; her children, Denise Daniel (Thomas), and Clifton O'Neal; her grandsons, Jonathan Daniel (Sarah Beachum), and Matthew Daniel; a brother-in-law, W.R. "Bob" Morgan; a special nephew, Carl Fisher; and numerous other nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Wester's home beginning at noon on Saturday June 11, 2022, covered dishes are welcomed. Rose was a patient woman who was strong, generous, and loved her family. She enjoyed baking with her grandsons when they were young. Rose loved hummingbirds, her pets, riding Goldwing motorcycles, and camping at the lake or beach though she hated water. She was a survivor of cancer multiple times and was always concerned about others. Rose was a good wife, mom, grandma, and friend; she and Denise were truly each other's best friend. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.