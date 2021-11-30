Rose Worthington Peele
WILLIAMSTON - Rose Worthington Peele, 94, of Bear Grass passed away on November 25, 2021.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, November 28th at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston, N.C. at 2:00 p.m.
Rose was born June 14, 1927 to Grover Cleveland and Hattie Sutton Worthington in Winterville, N.C. She graduated from Winterville High School and Louisburg College.
She was recruited by Brown's Community Hospital which brought her to Williamston, where she met her future husband, William Daniel Peele. They were married October 16, 1949 and he preceded her in death in May 26, 1996.
She was also preceded in death by her son William Daniel Peele Jr, a sister Alma Danez Worthington, four brothers, Lloyd Burton Worthington, Graham Carl "Tapp" Worthington, Bryan Grimes Worthington and David Norman Worthington.
She is survived by her son Tommy Peele and wife Angela, her daughter Jenny Weller and her husband Joey Weller, grandchildren Ashley Peele, Sarah Bollard and Kristin Coward. Four great grandchildren, Braxton Hope, Jacey Willoughby, Carson Coward and Cleo Bollard and a son-in-law, Jesse Jones. She is also survived by two brothers John Adrian Worthington (Thelma) of Pink Hill, N.C. and Roger Gurman (Verna) of Garner, N.C.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of The Vintage Inn for their care over the last four years.
Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 109 West Church Street, Williamston, N.C. or the Bear Grass Fire Department.
Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.