Rosemond Murad Tipton
GREENVILLE - Rosemond Murad Tipton, 93, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park with the Rev. Greg Green officiating. The service will be available for viewing on our website at a later time.
Rosemond Tipton and her husband, "Big Ed", of 65 years moved to Greenville in 1952 with their two sons, Ed and Mark, and made Greenville their home. Rosemond was born on November 8, 1926 and had two sisters, Delores Murad Parish of Louisville, Kentucky (deceased) and Jean Murad Berry and husband, Sam Berry of Atlanta, Georgia; and brother, Dr. Joseph Murad and wife, Malene Murad of Greenville.
Rosemond Tipton was always full of life until the day that she left her body and entered the gates of heaven. She was fearless, tenacious, smart, and never saw anything that she could not face. Rosemond loved her family, friends and her community. She earned her legacy and will be sorely missed by everyone. She was often found in front of the TV watching the ECU Pirates, Atlanta Braves, and of course her Hallmark movies!
Her leadership skills, tenacity, and willingness to fight for what she believed shaped many young people of different generations. Rosemond never asked permission to be at the table for discussions and never made an excuse because she was a woman. She walked in the room and shared her views. She never accepted the premise that women did not belong and led by example.
She was appointed by the Governors, Mayors, and local leaders to be on the N.C. Women's Business Council, Chairperson of the Greenville Parks and Recreation Commission, bank board member, licensed Real Estate Broker, interior designer, homebuilder, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Rosemond's greatest joys in life were her family and friends. Her favorite holidays were always Thanksgiving and Christmas. Surrounded by family, special nieces and nephews, she also invited friends and "friends of friends". Rosemond always found one more chair!
She leaves behind her two sons, L. Ed Tipton, II and wife, Sherryl of Greenville and Mark Ellis Tipton and wife, Diane, of Raleigh; six grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Tipton of Raleigh and husband, Dr. Norman Manning of Raleigh, John Elliot Tipton and wife, Grey of Greenville, Catherine Elaine Tipton of Raleigh, Kelsey Tipton Von Clem and husband, Chris Von Clem, Lindsey Koury Esmaeili and husband, Hoss Esmaeili, and Michael K. Koury of Raleigh; seven great-grandchildren, Chesley and John Macon Tipton of Greenville, Carson and Cameron Esmaeili of Raleigh , Holden Von Clem of San Diego, CA Scott Manning and wife, Carter of Raleigh, Dr. Craig Manning and wife, Molly, of Raleigh; along with two great-great-grandchildren, Stokes Manning and Pierce Manning, both of Raleigh.
As Rosemond entered retirement her focus changed from work to enjoying time with dear friends and family. Shopping for bargains, browsing antique sales and weekends at the beach....She was always on the go! Rosemond loved winning at bridge, hosting book and garden club and visiting girlfriends. Always an amazing cook, her favorite meal to prepare recently was pancakes, bacon and brownies for Chess and John Macon! Rosemond Murad Tipton...a true "classic" in every sense of the word. We will love you forever.
