Rowe Austin St. Clair, 79, passed away on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, 2023. A memorial graveside service will be held on June 23, 2023 at 11:00 am at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, VA. The family will receive friends on June 21, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the home of Jennifer & Trey Haddock. A native of Roanoke, Virginia, Rowe was born to the late Frank Lee and Mildred Austin St. Clair. He was a graduate of Radford High School. He completed his undergraduate studies at Radford College and graduate work at Radford College. He was a career military veteran having served in the United States Navy with 41 years total service. Following his military retirement, Rowe worked in quality control in the manufacturing industry. Since 2016, Rowe made his home in Winterville to be closer to his daughters and grandsons. Rowe will be fondly remembered for his fierce independence and great love for his beloved dog, Angus, his daughters and grandsons. In addition to his parents, Rowe was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy S. Linsey, and sister, Frankie St. Clair Blasewitz. He is survived by daughters, Amy K. St. Clair, and Jennifer St. Clair Haddock and husband, Trey, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Thomas Joyner Haddock, IV and William Reid Haddock; twin sister, Rita St. Clair Allan of Naples, FL; brother, Guy Lewis St. Clair of New York, NY; and many, many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to www.theclassicalstation.org or WCPE (The Classical station), PO Box 828, Wake Forest, NC 27588.