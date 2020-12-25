Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Tar River At Greenville. * From Friday evening until further notice. * At 11:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 13.0 feet Saturday morning. It will then remain around flood stage through the rest of Saturday and then continue to rise tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. &&