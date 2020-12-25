Roy Franklin Cox
WINTERVILLE - Mr. Roy Franklin Cox, 96, passed away at his home on Monday, December 21, 2020.
The funeral will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 2 PM at First Free Will Baptist Church, Greenville, officiated by Rev. Dr. Keith Gardner. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, at the church from 1:00-1:45 PM. Due to COVID-19 and for the safety of others, the family requests that all in attendance wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Mr. Cox was born on February 14, 1924 to the late Heber Franklin Cox and Lizzie Butler Cox. He was a lifelong resident of Pitt County, residing in Ayden and on Firetower Road in Winterville for the past 75 years. There, he farmed until semi-retirement and then began a career as a master finish carpenter, fully retiring at age 85 to care for his ailing wife.
At the time of his passing, he was the longest serving member of his church (75 years) as well as the oldest member; he dearly loved First Free Will Baptist Church. Mr. Cox was also a member for more than 50 years and former president of the Mohican Tribe #56 of The Improved Order of Red Men, America's oldest fraternal organization who honor freedom, friendship, and charity.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cox was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Helen House Cox; and sisters, Lucille Cox Cannon, Eleanor Cox Tucker, Lillian Cox Singleton, and Elizabeth Cox Tyson.
He is survived by a son, Jerry Wayne Cox and wife, Kim A. Bell of Ayden; one grandson, Jason Wayne Cox and wife, Jessica Whitaker Cox of Greenville; one step-grandson, Phillip S. Bell; two step-granddaughters, Nikki Bell (Justin Bolduc) and Lauren Bell-Futrell (Josh Futrell); one great-granddaughter, Kenzie Cox; four step-great-granddaughters, Avery and Haven Bolduc, Halley Bell, and Kileigh Futrell; three step-great-grandsons, Landon Smith, Eli Bell, and Caleb Bell; and one very special friend, Gerry Butler Sisk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Mr. Cox may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.