Royce Everette

Royce Earl Everette
GREENVILLE - Mr. Royce Earl Everette, 83, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
A native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, Royce was a graduate of Belvoir-Falkland High School and North Carolina Wesleyan College. He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and worked for more than 20 years for Union Carbide. In addition, he was owner/operator of Part-Time Tree service which is still in operation today. He attended Gum Swamp Free Will Baptist Church and Light House Baptist Church.
Royce will be fondly remembered as a kind and generous person who had a love of family and others. He enjoyed coaching Recreation & Parks basketball, fishing, and following Nascar, Washington Redskins and the Boston Red Sox. Locally, he enjoyed East Carolina Football and was one of the earliest members of the ECU Pirate Club. A loving son, father, grandfather, and friend, Royce will be kindly remembered and missed by the many who knew and loved him.
Royce was preceded in death by his mother, Erma Everette Barnhill. Surviving are: Wife, June Cobb of Greenville; Sons, Royce Earl Everette, Jr. and wife, Bonnie, Alton "Bootie" Page and wife, Michelle, John Page and wife, Lesley, all of Greenville; Daughter, Elaine Edwards and husband, Cooper, of Pinetops; Grandchildren, Blanton Everette and wife, Margot, of Greenville; Spencer Everette and wife, Madison, of Greenville; Hope E. Eubanks and husband, Michael, Cary; Austin Page, Brooklyn Godley and Bryan Cobb, all of Greenville; Brother, Alvah J. Barnhill, Jr. and wife, Delores, of Greenville.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to: Gum Swamp Free Will Baptist Church, 2072 Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, NC 27834; or Lighthouse Baptist Church 2523 Floyd Harris Road, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.