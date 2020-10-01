Royce Simmons

Royce Lee Simmons
WINTERVILLE - Royce Lee Simmons, 67, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2pm at Freedom Baptist Church, Ayden. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Royce, son of the late Johnnie Simmons Sr. and Mildred Nichols Simmons, grew up in the Meadowbrook area. He was employed with ECU as a painter and supervisor, retiring after 30 years of service. He worked part-time for Dave Robinson at Sam and Dave's Snack Bar for several years. Royce and his cousin, Buddy Harrell, worked many years as professional painters. Together they transformed many homes throughout Pitt County.
On April 7, 1984, he married Virginia Butts and in 1993, adopted their daughter, Jerri. Also in 1993, he moved to Winterville and lived there until his death. Royce never met a stranger and was a people person. He always greeted people wherever he went and enjoyed being around others. He never turned down those that asked for his help, whether it was his family or some of Jerri's friends who needed a ride or their car started. Royce was a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Ayden and attended until his health declined. There are a few things he enjoyed in his life other than his family: his red Silverado truck, which he very seldom let anyone drive; watching NASCAR and following his favorite driver, Jimmie Johnson; and looking forward to his Uncle Hilton bringing him collards on Sundays.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Judith Ann Simmons; and brothers, Johnnie W. Simmons, Jr., Bobby Stanley Simmons, and Joseph Earl Mize.
Royce is survived by his wife of 36 years, Virginia Butts Simmons; daughter, Jerri Simmons and boyfriend, Jason Ruffin of Greenville; brother, Donnie Allen Simmons of Winterville; sister, Pearl Jones of Greenville; his beloved uncle, Hilton Nichols of Winterville; two special cousins, Edward "Buddy" Harrell and Francis Sutton; special friend, Herbie Carson; and his granddogs, five pound Dixie and 56 pound Ryder.
