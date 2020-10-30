Ruben Tapia

Ruben Borja Tapia
ALBERTSON - Ruben Borja Tapia, 70, of Albertson passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Maria, Reina de las Americas Catholic Church, 636 Whitfield Road, Mt. Olive, NC 28365. Wake will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the home, 282 Coy Smith Road, Albertson, NC. Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Good Sheppard Cemetery.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.