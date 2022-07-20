Ruby Cherry

A beautiful life filled with love, strength, resilience, courage, and faith. On July 16, 2022, Ruby Margaret Eggen Cherry took God's hand and followed Him home. The loving arms of her mother, Doris Anderson Eggen, her father, Rudolph Eggen, loving husband, William Welton Cherry, infant son, William, and beloved brother, Robert Eggen, welcomed her into Heaven. Her memories will remain with her beloved daughters, Virginia Arlene Cherry Ribeiro, and Lureen Elizabeth Cherry Williams (Tom). She held a special place in her heart for all her grandchildren, Robert Wayne Kephart (Paris), Luke William Small, Katherine Elizabeth Rucker (Michael), William "Ray-Ray" Harrell (Marcie), Brock Creel Cherry Williams, and her great-grandchildren, William Michael Rucker, Emily Caroline Rucker, Ethen Jones Rucker, Severin Dean Kephart, Dallas Zackary Kephart, Clayton Ray Harrell, Ruby Rae Small, Lillie Mae Williams, Melanie Ruth Forward. She was blessed to have two wonderful sisters, Donna Krause and Carol Duffy, that were a pillar of strength through the years. A smile was always brought to her face when her many nieces and nephews were around. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the wonderful physicians and their devoted staff at Dr. Maria Picton's office, Dr. Billy Smith, Dr. Robert Dietrich, her dear friends at Vitality Health and Wellness, Vidant Hospital's Oncology and Radiology Department, and Dr. Hnatov, for all the care, kindness and compassion our mother received. Her last few weeks were spent at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina with an incredibly loving and caring group of doctors and nurses. We are forever grateful to all of you. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 26 at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor Gene Tyson. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.