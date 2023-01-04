Ruby Galloway Hodges, 93 passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, after an extended illness. The family will have a private funeral service with burial in Pinewood Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 1:00 until 5:00 PM. Mrs. Hodges was born and raised in Pitt County and a lifelong resident of Grimesland, NC. She loved her community and served in many capacities including several terms as Mayor and on the Board of Aldermen of Grimesland. "Miss Ruby", as she was affectionately referred to by many, was known for her love of flowers. Her idea of a good day was spent digging in the dirt. During the years living "on the corner" in Grimesland, people stopped regularly to admire her roses and many left with a bouquet she cut for them. Ruby loved sharing her flowers with others as much as she enjoyed growing them. Many family and church special occasions were made complete with her flowers. Ruby enjoyed years of meeting with her painting friends. It was through painting that she captured landscapes, tobacco barns and one her favorite places in the world, the beach. She shared her paintings with friends and loved ones and those special pictures are in their homes today. Music was another love of Ruby's. She served as the pianist at Proctor Memorial Christian Church for over 60 years. Ruby also served as choir director, Sunday school teacher and on numerous committees at Proctor Memorial. Her church was dear to her. Ruby loved her family deeply. She was married to the love of her life, Elmore Hodges for 62 years. She was the daughter the late Hick and Zelda Galloway and sister of the late Joanne Ellington. Mrs. Hodges is preceded in death by a son, Chris Hodges. She is survived by her sons; Kyle Hodges, wife, Betsy, of Grimesland, and Kim Hodges, wife, Lynn, of Greenville; grandchildren; Elizabeth Perkins, husband, Rusty, of Richmond, VA, Millee Pruitt, husband Matt, of Graham, Kelly Hodges, wife, Leigh Ann, of Wilmington, Kevin Hodges of Wilmington, and Scott Hodges, of Arden; great grandchildren, Walker and Caroline Perkins, Davis and Cory Pruitt, Lilleigh, Jaxson and Lawson Hodges. The family would like to thank the friends who shared love and compassion during Ruby's declining health and the staff at Spring Arbor who cared for her with love and grace. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial to Proctor Memorial Christian Church, 505 River St., Grimesland, NC 27837. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com