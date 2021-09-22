Ruby Rice Martin Kornegay

Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.