Ruby Rice Martin Kornegay, 100, of Mount Olive, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at her home. She was born August 27, 1921 in Milwaukee, North Carolina, daughter of the late Robert Jerome and Ruby Rice Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Willie D Kornegay Jr, her twin brother, Robert Ramsey Martin and her sister, Jacqueline Badgley. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for over 60 years. When she was 81, she became the secretary of the Peanut Crew at First United Methodist Church and retired in July 2021. She is survived by her son, W. Daniel Kornegay, III and his wife, Debra Zuern Kornegay, of Winterville, and many much-loved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate Community Home Care and Hospice team and her dedicated and compassionate home care givers. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at Willow Dale Cemetery, Goldsboro NC and will be conducted by David Francis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Methodist Children’s Home, 1041 Washington St, Raleigh NC 27605-1259. Online condolences at www.tyndallfh.com.