Rudolph “Rudy” Edwards

Rudolph “Rudy” Ed- wards, 91, passed awayWednesday, May 18,2022, at his home inConcord. Rudy was born Jan.18, 1931, in Jones County, to the late JamesLouis Edwards and EthelGordon Edwards. In ad- dition to his parents,Rudolph was precededin death by his wife,Ruth Trembley Edwards;stepson, Edward “Ed- die” Mauldin Jr. of LadyLake, Fla.; sisters, Gloria Swanson Edwards ofGreenville; and Peggy Rose Edwards CoghillSawyer of Southport; aunt, Mamie Gwaltney ofKinston. He is survived by his daughter, LouEllen PaigeEdwards Blackwelder of Virginia Beach, Va.;stepson, Reid Mauldin of Utah; sister, BettyJean Edwards Bonds of Williamston; numerousgrandchildren; several nieces, and nephews. Rudy attended Chicod High School in Chicod.In his early childhood and adult life, he attended Black Jack Free Will Holiness Church in BlackJack; Saint Paul’s Pentecostal Holiness Church inGreenville; and Broadus Baptist Church, Inc. inConcord. Rudy spent his childhood in the BlackJack/Simpson area in Pitt County. As a youngman, he worked at Fieldcrest Mills in Greenville,while helping his mother with farming. Rudystarted his career as a mechanic with International Harvester in Greenville; and retired fromCity Chevrolet in Charlotte. He loved restoringold cars and trucks, dancing, and talking abouthis boyhood days farming. He served as a shriner and a mason for manyyears and Rudy served as a volunteer for the Concord Salvation Army. He also assisted at thepolls. A masonic graveside service was held Satur- day, May 21, at Cabarrus Funeral Cremation andCemetery in Concord.