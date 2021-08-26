Rufus Beasley Everette
FARMVILLE - Rufus Beasley Everette, age 78, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Funeral service will be held Friday, August 27, at 11:00 A.M. at the Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church family life center by Rev. Jeff Toler. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Mr. Everette attended Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church. He retired from the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department after twenty-one years of service, and continued to serve on the Farmville Rural Fire Association Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters. Beasley enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and square dancing. Most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Everette of the home; sons, Junior Everette and wife, Delia of Farmville, and Chris Everette and wife, Krista of Winterville; sister, Mavis Brann of Farmville; brother, Ealon Everette of Saratoga; sister-in-law, Earline Everette of Farmville; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one step great-grandchild.
Masks are requested but not mandatory. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .