Mr. Rufus Levon Lacy, 48, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at New Beginnings Deliverance Holiness Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.

