Rufus Purvis

Rufus N. Purvis
GREENVILLE - Rufus N. "Sonny" Purvis passed away at Vidant Medical Center on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park with
Rev. Andrew Shue officiating.
Rufus was born December 11, 1940 in Robersonville, NC. He was the son of the late Zachary Davis Purvis and Carrie Dell Grimes Purvis. Rufus retired after working in the grocery retail business for 26 years in Richmond, Va., Wilson, Rocky Mount and Greenville, NC. He worked many years for the Harris Grocery chain in Greenville and Overton's Grocery, prior to his retirement at the Overton's Sport Center in Greenville.
Rufus loved his USA and served our country in the USMC during the Vietnam War in 1965. He was a book of knowledge and historian and could talk to you about anything. He was a Carolina basketball fan and will be remembered as an avid enthusiast of NASCAR stock car and motorsport racing. He had a keen knowledge about cars and motors, and was "Ford" salesman when you needed a car.
In addition to his parents, Rufus was preceded in death by his son, Nathan Thomas Purvis; brothers, Davis Earl and William "Billy" Purvis; and sister, Norva Davis.
He is survived by his: wife of 39 years, Wanda C. Purvis; brother, Bobby E. Purvis (Becky); and sister-in-law, Linda Purvis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rufus' honor can be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St., NW, Atlanta, GA 30303 and the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
