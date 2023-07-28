Russell Lee Summerfield, 82, passed away on Sunday July 23rd, at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, NC. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 28 at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. A private burial will held at a later date. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2:30 PM. Russell, son of the late John Robert Summerfield and Lillian Gabbert Summerfield, graduated from Elkins High School in 1958, joined the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1961, after serving twenty-nine months in Germany. On his return, Russell met Charlotte Ann Price, the love of his life, on a blind date set up by mutual friends. In 1963, at the age of 27, they moved to Greenville, NC and he began his career at A.B. Whitley. Russell "Pop Pop" was a proud husband, father, and grandfather told anyone within earshot about his loving family especially his two girls Layne Ashley and Leigh Anda. He was a hard worker and taught his girls the "school of hard knocks" and gave them many lessons to pass down to their kids. Russell was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed watching westerns with his favorite actors being John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Charles Bronson. He was a simple man who did not need much and as Clint Eastwood says, "Tomorrow is promised to no one." He loved cooking anything he grew in his garden for family and friends. Outside of his family, Russell was happiest when with his buddies fishing and hunting. One of Layne's fondest memories was when her dad taught her how to catch trout in the mountains of West Virginia. He raised his daughters as tomboys taking them fishing and hunting. He would secretly sign Layne out of school early for an afternoon in camo watching deer and teaching her how to survive on a diet of beef jerky and pork rinds on the back of his pickup truck. He grew grapes in his backyard where he made his own wine, and he was most proud of his garden and his canned vegetables. Russell would send his daughters to weed the garden as his helpers, when child labor was legal or so they were told. He taught his children the value of a dollar and hard work. His garden was so successful he helped Layne start a vegetable stand business when she was 10 years old. This experience ignited her entrepreneurial spirit where she would later start up her first of two businesses. He would not fully understand his children's ideas or dreams but he was always there to support them in their efforts. He was a master in the kitchen but not a master of cleaning the kitchen. He enjoyed cooking fish fries and stews for his hunting club. He greatly enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities particularly baseball games, riding the train to see his daughter in Virginia and striped bass fishing in the Chesapeake Bay. Russell was the type of man who would give you the last dollar he had and the shirt off his back. He was a loyal friend and companion to the very end. In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte Ann Price Summerfield, his brothers, Samuel Reed Summerfield, Charles Robert Summerfield, and Roger Dale Summerfield. He is survived by: Sister, Mary Ann Cook of Akron, OH; Daughters, Leigh Anda S. Hardison and husband, Greg, of Greenville, NC and Layne S. Kroh and husband, Jeff, of Vienna, Virginia; Grandchildren, William Gregory Hardison, Russell Cameron Hardison, Tinsley Summerfield Kroh, and Albert Russell Kroh. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the caring staff of The Fountains at the Albemarle in Tarboro and to his nurse, caregiver and special friend, Sylvia. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com