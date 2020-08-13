Russell McMillion

Russell L. McMillion
GREENVILLE - Russell L. McMillion, 78, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A memorial service will be conducted Friday at 2pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Russell, a native of WV, served in the US Army and retired from the Walter B. Jones Alcohol Rehabilitation Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gladys McMillion; and a daughter, Angie.
Russell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Francine Moore McMillion; children, Darlene M. Bray and husband Mike of Louisville, KY, Eddie McMillion and wife Ashley of Simpson, and Sandra M. Wainright and husband Keith of Winterville; grandchildren, Yanett Cecil, Nicole M. Baynor, Kaleb and Kathryn Wainright; great grandchildren, Dailynn Baynor and Logan Cecil; and a sister, Linda Harvey.
