Ruth Adams Gardner of Washington, NC passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, and is awaiting the return of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Ruth lived her life to the fullest and made many friends in her 92 years. She will be fondly remembered for her deep love for Jesus Christ and for faithfully speaking about the Lord. A few years ago, she asked for "business cards" to be printed with her motto "The Joy of the Lord is my Strength." She joyfully handed them out to new acquaintances as an introduction to her best friend Jesus Christ. She was a faithful prayer warrior praying without ceasing with those and for those who called on her. She gathered friends wherever she went with her quick wit, sense of humor, and caring nature. Ruth was born December 29, 1929, in Faison, North Carolina to Pritchard and Kate Adams. Her childhood was full of love and mischief along with her brothers and sister. Her brothers Colonel Pritchard Adams, Jr., John D. Adams, and William Culbreth Adams predeceased her. She is survived by her beloved sister Martha Jane Estep of Plymouth, NC. Ruth is predeceased by her husband George S. Gardner of Washington, with whom she shared 35 wonderful years of marriage. Together they blended their families and Ruth is survived by Joseph H. Pridgen and his wife Nancy of Glen Allen, VA; Ann Pridgen VanDyke and her husband Mike of Charlotte; Margaret Brewbaker and husband Doug of New Bern; Georgia Anne Atkins and husband Tom of Washington; and Adele Gardner of Raleigh. George's daughter Claudia Parvin and Claudia's husband Bob, both predeceased her. Ruth, or "Mama Ruth" as she was affectionately known, is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She loved her family fiercely and enthusiastically and was always ready to offer encouraging words and a loving heart. Ruth spent most of her life in Greenville and Washington, North Carolina. The last 7 years she lived in Charlotte. Ruth's routine morning phone calls where she would eagerly say "I've already prayed for you to have a prosperous day" will be sorely and adoringly missed. She was the greatest cheerleader to all she knew and loved, and any amount of time with her was a gift. A service to celebrate this amazing woman will be held Saturday, October 15th at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in Washington. Reverend Michael VanDyke will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering after the service at 509 Northwood Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the First United Methodist Church, P. O Box 715, Washington, N.C. 27889. Paul Funeral Home of Washington is honored to serve the Gardner Family, and condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.