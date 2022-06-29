Mrs. Ruth Aileen Misulis, 98, died on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022. A service will be held July 9th at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church. Mrs. Misulis, a native of Saranac Lake, NY was the daughter of the late George & Elizabeth Lawless Miller. She was a graduate of St. Bernard's Catholic School, remaining in New York to attend State University of N.Y. at Potsdam. Afterwards, she began a career as a drafts person for Curtis-Wright in Buffalo, NY before beginning employment in Albany's State Department Office. Outside of work, Mrs. Misulis also enjoyed participating in church activities that included the vocal choir and hand bell choir. She also served on the local school and county boards and was a member of Greenville's "Newcomers Club", aiding new residents in their local transition. Mrs. Misulis found time for her own hobbies as well. She enjoyed things such as such sewing, knitting, reading, word puzzles, and playing golf. However, her most cherished time was time she spent traveling to visit with family. Mrs. Misulis is survived by her daughter, Katherine Misulis of Greenville; son, Karl Misulis & wife, Christa Stoscheck of Nashville, TN; grandsons, Edward N. Misulis & wife, Elise Reid, and Karl C. Misulis; nephews, George Miller & wife, Jeanette and Terry Koch; and niece, Amy & Keith Mandernach. Memorials may be sent to St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. 4th Street, Greenville, NC 27858; a health/medical association of your choice; or to an animal rescue/intervention group of your choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com