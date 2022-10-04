...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Ruth Berbert Woods, 61, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Daniel Burris. Born in New York, Ruth became a Greenville resident in 1970 after moving to the area with her family. She was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School and Pitt Community College, also attending East Carolina University. In 1995, she married Clifton Woods, who had established a career in the military. During his service, they traveled to various places, eventually ending up in Killeen, Texas. In 2017, she returned to Greenville to be with her family and began a career with Monday & Monday, CPAs. When she wasn't working, Ruth enjoyed time with family, especially when it involved fishing. She was a feline aficionado, with a long history of many cats she has called her "fur babies". Ruth was preceded in death by her mother, Jackie B. Berbert; and husband, Clifton Woods. She is survived by her father, Roy Berbert; brothers, David Berbert & wife, Amy of Greenville and Mark Berbert & wife, Becky of Louisburg, NC; and niece, Emily B. Hall and husband, Caleb of Summerville, SC. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com