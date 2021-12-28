Ruth Ann Sapp Brantley
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Ruth Ann Sapp Brantley, 87, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, at 3:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 3 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date at Greenville Church of God.
A native of New York, Mrs. Brantley was the daughter of the late Fred and Bertha Astrance Sapp. She was married to the late Oliver Kinion Brantley in 1952 and they eventually made their home in Greenville following his service in the United States Army.
For more than 27 years, Mrs. Brantley worked as a craftsman for Grady-White Boats. She worked in several areas in her career and very much enjoyed being a part of the Grady White family. She continued her many friendships from Grady White following her retirement in 1999. She was a longtime member of the Greenville Church of God.
Mrs. Brantley will be fondly remembered for her love of family and extended family. She was an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed sewing. In her early years, she enjoyed traveling, cooking and assisting with childcare needs. A loving daughter, wife, mother and friend, Mrs. Brantley will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brantley was preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Diane Brantley in 2021.
She is survived by: Daughter, Tammy Lee Brantley of Greenville; Son, Oliver Kinion Brantley, Jr. of Rutledge, FL; grandson, Zachary Brantley of Fort Pierce, FL; granddaughter, Alexis Brantley of Jacksonville, FL; 1 great-grandchild.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.