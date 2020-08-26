Ruth Forrest

Ruth Gilbert Cox Forrest
WILKESBORO - Mrs. Ruth Gilbert Cox Forrest, 95, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 11 am in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Ruth was born in Lenoir County to the late Cleveland Dixie Gilbert Sr. and Verda Sanders Gilbert. She graduated from Greenville High School and after attending East Carolina University she worked there until she retired. She was also a licensed Electrologist and Cosmetologist.
She was a faithful member of First Christian Church of Greenville and later joined Wilkesboro United Methodist Church after moving to Wilkesboro to be closer to her son.
Ruth was very active in the Greenville community including the White Shrine, Eastern Star, and Shrinettes. She held leadership positions in these organizations and also in the Golden K Jewels Kiwanis, Pocahontas Club, and Sigma Alpha Iota Sorority. She enjoyed traveling until her health declined and was always the center of activity whether it was gardening and sharing flowers, dancing, swimming, league bowling or Wii Bowling with multiple perfect score games.
A loving friend, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Johnny Marshall Cox and Alonzo Edward "Lon" Forrest her second husband. Ruth was the oldest of her 4 siblings. Two sisters Joyce Gilbert Cherry and Irene Gilbert Gurganus in addition to two brothers Norman Wesley Gilbert and Cleveland Dixie Gilbert Jr. all preceded her in death.
She is survived by a son, John Gilbert Cox and wife Debra of Wilkesboro; two grandchildren, Charles Cox of High Point and Terri Lynn Cox of Winston-Salem; and two great-grandchildren, Dustin Mullins and Mackenzie McLaughlin.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.