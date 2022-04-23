Ruth H. Mitchell

Mrs. Ruth Ellen Hoggard Mitchell, age 86, a resident of Shorewood Drive, Washington Park, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Washington, conducted by Dr. Greg Barmer. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Beth Page, Jane Page, Janice Rich, Llew Tyndall, Carol Tayloe, Stacey Lynch, and Dolly Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Tyndall, Bob Rich, Bill Outland, Jimmy Leach, Bubba Gerard, Willis Brantley, and Al Hodge. Mrs. Mitchell was born in Aulander, N.C. on August 6, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Hoggard and Mary Ellen Austin Hoggard. Mrs. Mitchell was a graduate of West Bertie High School. She was secretary/treasurer of Mitchell Tractor Company in Washington for over 50 years. Mrs. Mitchell was a member of the Lewiston Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in choir. Later, she moved her membership to First Baptist Church in Washington where she sang in the choir and was a member of the WMU. While in High School, Mrs. Mitchell was an All-Conference Basketball player and was Head Cheerleader. She was a member of the Crescite Book Club, secretary of the Our Gang Supper Club and past president of the Pine Needle Garden Club. Mrs. Mitchell loved to play tennis and was state champion on her USTA team. She was a fabulous cook, loved to travel overseas, loved the beach, enjoyed snow skiing and watching ACC basketball. Mrs. Mitchell was a faithful Christian lady who never met a stranger and considered everyone she met her new friend. On June 25, 1960, she married John Davis "Jack" Mitchell, Jr., who survives. Surviving with her husband are her daughter, Jackie Ellen Mitchell of Washington; two grandsons, Herbert Daniel May, Jr. and Jack Mitchell May both of Washington; sister, Jean Hoggard Harrington of Nags Head; sister in law, Frances Griffin Hoggard of Raleigh; in laws, Judi Futrell (Al), Donald Mitchell (Terry), Toni Burkett (Aubrey), Tammy Whaley (Kenneth); several nieces and nephews including Sterling Parker; her caregiver, Jennifer Walters and her faithful canine companion, Oscar. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by a sister, Vauda Hoggard Parker; brother, David Griffin Hoggard; and sister-in-law, Ann Marie Austin. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 113 North Harvey Street, Washington, N.C. 27889, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to thank Dr. Parvati D. Ananthula "Dr. A" of Vidant Internal Medicine and the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Vidant Medical Center for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Mitchell family.