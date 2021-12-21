Ruth Rogerson

Ruth Whitaker (Martin) Rogerson
WILLIAMSTON - Ruth Whitaker (Martin) Rogerson, 93, passed away Sunday, December 19th, 2021 at Vidant Bertie Hospital in Windsor, NC.
She was born in Martin County on September 30th, 1928 to Joseph Blount Whitaker and Ida Virginia Swain Whitaker.
Ruth was united in marriage with Joseph Warren Martin also of Martin County on January 20th, 1944. Four Children were born to their union, Earnest, Eddie, Alice, and Tim. Joseph passed away on April 27th, 1987.
On November 6th, 1995 she married David Rhodes Rogerson and two families became one, as Mr. David had two children Vann and Martha and their families.
Many memories were made over her life as she was happiest when she knew all of her children were coming home, especially at Christmas. She was a great cook and we were always happy to enjoy her "world famous" chicken salad!
Ruth loved her church as she was a founding member of the Robersonville Pentecostal Holiness Church, now known as Grace Family Fellowship. She made many life long friends through the church and also at her work at Burroughs Wellcome Company in Greenville where she retired in 1990.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Blount and Ida Virginia Swain Whitaker, husband Joseph W. Martin, husband David R. Rogerson and son Eddie Martin. Also her brothers Earl, Dennis, Archie, Tebo, Odis, Curtis, Horace, and her only sister Frances preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son Earnest Martin (Donna), her daughter Alice M. Warren (Gerald) her son Tim Martin (Dianne), and her daughter-in-law Terry M. Martin. She is survived by her five grandchildren Shelly Joyner (Jay), Tonya Peele, Stephanie Yoder (Ron), Scott Martin (Jill), and Wade Martin.
Also surviving are four great-grandchildren Arrington Morgan (Kyle), Gannon Joyner, Peyton Joyner, Anna Camille Martin and one great-great-grandchild Beckett Morgan.
She is also survived by Vann Rogerson (Peggy), Martha R. Lilley (Eason), their children Joanna Rogerson (Jon), Bradley Rogerson, John David Lilley and grandchild Judge Guida.
The family would like to thank the staff at Spring Arbor in Greenville, NC. and The Windsor House of Windsor, NC. for the excellent care they have given our mother over the past four years. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Phillip G. Harris, Case Manager Denise Edmondson, and the staff at Vidant Bertie, for their comfort and care in the final days.
To honor the life of Ruth W. Rogerson, there will be a 2:00PM graveside service at Martin Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021, officiated by Rev. Danny Gurganus.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations in honor of Ruth to Grace Family Fellowship, 24093 NC Hwy 903, Robersonville, NC 27871 or to the charity of your choice.
