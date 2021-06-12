Sadako Tsutsumi, 93 years old, was born in Chitose, Japan on February 24, 1928 to Jotaro Tsutsumi and Chiyo Ishida Tsutsumi of Chitose. She married U.S. Army Corporal William K. Crowl in Sapporo, Japan during the Korean War and they returned to Peoria, Illinois at the end of his service in 1951. Sadako became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1956 and the couple had five children who are born U.S citizens. George (Linda) Crowl lives in North Carolina; William (Ginger) Crowl in Palm Desert, California; Janice Crowl in Hilo, Hawaii; David (Wendy) Crowl in Puna, Hawaii, and Heidi (Troy) Yamamoto in Gig Harbor, Washington. A lasting memory of Sadako's sense of humor and laughter brings a smile to the faces of her children. Her love of beauty found expression in ikebana (Japanese flower arranging), collections of ningyo (Japanese dolls), shuji (Japanese calligraphy), and drawings of Japanese children playing with toys and chasing fireflies. Though Sadako moved back to Japan in 1971 to be with family, she maintained a loving connection with her children throughout her lifetime. In May of 2019, she was brought back to the United States to live with her son, George, and lived out the remainder of her life in Grimesland, North Carolina. Sadako passed away at home in Grimesland on June 6, 2021 with family present. Miss Tsutsumi was preceded in death by her six sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her five children, fifteen grandchildren, and twenty-five great-grandchildren. Miss Tsutsumi has many nephews and nieces and their children living in Japan. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.