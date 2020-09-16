Sadie Rouse Outlaw Neel
GOLDSBORO - Sadie Rouse Outlaw Neel passed away at her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 95, with family around her.
Born in Seven Springs, NC on September 17, 1924, to Lewis James and Sadie Rouse Outlaw, Mrs. Neel was 15 years old when she graduated from high school, enrolled in Campbell College, 19 years old when she graduated from Meredith College and began teaching. She went on to serve as a Wayne and Wilson County teacher for more than 30 years. She was also active in her church, Falling Creek Baptist, serving as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and organist until recent years. She was a supporter of both Meredith College and Campbell University, serving several terms as a trustee for Campbell. She received the Baptist Heritage Award in 2013 from the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.
She is survived by her children, Eva and Steven Wardrup of Atlanta, GA, Robert and Aleta Neel of Washington, NC, Sara and Frank Powell of Wake Forest, NC, a nephew like a son, David Neel of Goldsboro, three grandsons, Blake Neel, and Jamie and David Wardrup, six great grandchildren and extended family and friends. Especially appreciated were efforts from caregivers and nurses, Lorri, Wanda, and Christina. Mrs. Neel was predeceased by her husband, Robert Hannibal Neel, her parents and brothers, Lewis James and Robert Outlaw.
A graveside service will be held at Falling Creek Baptist Church Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation following in the Fellowship Hall.
To honor her memory, gifts may be made to the Robert H. and Sadie O. Neel School of Education Scholarship Fund, Campbell University, PO Box 36, Buies Creek, NC 27605.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.