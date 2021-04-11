Sally Geneva Bruton, 93, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted Sunday at 2pm in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Sally was born January 28, 1928 and graduated from Morehead City High School before moving to Kinston. She worked at Stallings Air Force Base for several years and then retired from Swift and Company. She was preceded in death by father, Ashton Bruton; mother, Emma Lee Bruton; sister, Grace Bruton Baggett; brother, Ashton Bruton, Jr.; and a niece, Brenda Baggett. Sally is survived by her nieces, Diane Baggett McDaniel and Wanda Baggett Paramore; nephew, Joseph H. Baggett, Jr, and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of your choice. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.