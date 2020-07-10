Sally Johnson

Sally Bailey Johnson
WILLIAMSTON - Sally Bailey Johnson, 90, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 surrounded by her flowers and her birds.
A graveyard service will be held at Martin Memorial Gardens on Saturday, July 11 at 11:00. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, please wear a mask and maintain a safe distance.
Sally was a native of Martin County and was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Preston Johnson. To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her children: Ellen Johnson Ordnung and husband, Bob, of Conway, NC; Rosanne Johnson Davis and husband, Jerry, of Greenville, NC and Edwin Preston Johnson and wife, Cindy, of Mapleton, ME; her sisters, Madeline Beach and Dannette Taylor of Williamston and Jean Wheeler of Bedford, VA; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, loved gardening (or as she would say "working in the yard) and enjoyed feeding her birds, having 4 feeders that were always kept full. She took great pride in her yard and was honored to have been selected "Yard of the Month" twice, usually in the spring when her azaleas were in full bloom. In her earlier years, she cooked some of the best fried chicken, made great chicken salad and baked delicious congo squares! She worked in the shoe department at Belks for several years and retired when it became mandatory for her to wear high heels to work. She loved hot coffee, iced lemon pound cake from Starbucks and a day rarely passed by that she didn't drink a Pepsi Cola!
If you would like to honor her memory, you can make a donation to the National Audubon Society or the charity of your choice. You will put a big smile on her face if you just plant some pansies in the fall and feed the birds. Online condolences can be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.