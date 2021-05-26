Sally Tyson Mozingo, age 90, died Sunday, May 23, 2021. Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 27, at 11:00 A.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Dennis Levin and David Tugwell. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Mrs. Mozingo was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Mozingo Sr.; and granddaughter, Amy Mozingo. She was a charter member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Brann and husband, Charles of Farmville, and Regina Mozingo of Greenville; son, Willie Mozingo Jr. of Farmville; grandchildren, Charlie Brann and wife, Christina, Chris Brann and wife, Branigan, Casey Brann, and Ashley Watson and husband, Bryant; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Tyson Smith of Farmville. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Red Oak Assisted Living for loving and looking after Mrs. Mozingo. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.