Sam Bagley

GREENVILLE - Sam Lewis Bagley, 74, died in Palliative Care at Vidant Medical Center on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
A visitation will be at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville, on Monday, May 4, from 4 to 7 PM. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing as they visit the family. Sam will be cremated and due to Covid-19, there will be a private service for immediate family only.
Sam, son of William Earl and Bertha Lewis Bagley, was born in Farmville, NC and grew up with 10 siblings. He was a graduate of Farmville High School. Sam served 21 years in the NC National Guard, retiring as a platoon sergeant. He was the fifty-fourth person hired at Burroughs-Wellcome. He also worked after the Glaxo Wellcome and GlaxoSmith Kline mergers, finishing his career in 2003 at the Research Triangle Park. He rose through the ranks from manufacturing to Associate Scientist. Assisting scientists and pharmacists in research and development, 32 of the drugs he helped with were approved by the FDA for the market. Sam retired in September 2003.
Sam was a gentle soul who was happiest when he was around his grandchildren. He delighted in giving each one a nickname, and he loved to take them fishing. He also encouraged all of them to get an education and to be strong in the Lord.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny Bagley and Richard Bagley; and sisters, Rose Tyson, Peggy Harper, Anne Lane and Effie Corbett.
Sam is survived by his daughter, Angie, and her husband, Brian, their children, Keith (Meredith), Samantha, and Matthew and his great-grandchild, Bennett. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Krista Bunting, her husband, Danny, and their children, Emma Grace, Kennedy and Karsyn. Also surviving are two brothers, Leland and Mack Bagley and two sisters, Sue Huber and Charlotte Haddock.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina, 1924 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604; or Care Net, 108 Oakmont Dr., Greenville, NC 27858; or the American Red Cross, 700 Cromwell Drive, Greenville, NC 27858.
