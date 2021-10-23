Sammy Gene Hodges, 74, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 3:30pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-3pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Sammy, son of the late Samuel and Lucille Paramore Hodges, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County. He was a graduate of Grimesland High School and served his country in the National Guard for 14 years as a SSgt in the Military Police. He worked in farm equipment sales, not only in the US, but around the world and attended Black Jack OFWB Church. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Gladys Rogers Hodges; daughter, Tracy H. Singleton and husband Eddie of Winterville; son, Stacy Hodges and wife Shannon of Farmville; grandchildren, Cody and Lydia Hodges; and a sister, June H. Basnight of High Point. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
