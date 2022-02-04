Samuel Carson

Samuel David ("Dave") Carson
GREENVILLE - Samuel David ("Dave") Carson, 90, of Greenville, NC passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. James United Methodist Church. Masks are recommended. A private burial service will be held for the family.
Dave was born in Williamston, NC on March 3, 1931, the seventh of eight children, to parents Eason Roderick Carson and Victor Irene Bellflower Carson. After graduating from Williamston High School, he served in the US Army in Korea. He returned to Greenville and graduated from East Carolina College with a Bachelor's degree in Business in 1957. He met his lifetime love, Neel, while she participated in his successful campaign for senior class president. They married in 1959 and moved to Kenbridge, VA where he owned a Ford Mercury dealership. After 30 years in the car business, he and Neel retired to Greenville, NC.
The scope of Dave's character would never fit in an obituary, but in short, he was a man of exceptional goodness. Above all, he appreciated any opportunity to befriend people. After retirement, he continued to nurture this attribute through his various passions including Men's Community Bible Study, St. James United Methodist Church, and the NC Senior Games. He truly never met a stranger. He was a role model, a mentor, and a lover of and believer in the hearts of people. He created a ministry out of forming meaningful connections as he enjoyed his daily burrito and vanilla latte at McDonalds. He was an incredible athlete in many sports, including his beloved tennis where he was a repeat North Carolina State Champion in the Senior Games. He very much valued the lasting relationships he formed through his tennis friends. His most recent accomplishment was placing fourth in the nation in his age group in the USTA Men's Singles Clay Court Tennis Championship in September 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Neel Dupree Carson; his daughter, Lee Stephenson and husband, Dr. Hale Stephenson (Greenville, NC); and his son, Samuel David Carson, Jr and wife, Angela Carson (Wilmington, NC). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Elizabeth and husband, Beau (Nashville, TN), Anna (Durham, NC), Sarah (Raleigh, NC), and Sam III, Mack and Walt (Wilmington, NC).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James United Methodist Church (2000 E 6th St, Greenville, NC 27858) or Community Crossroads Center (207 Manhattan Ave, Greenville, NC 27834), or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
