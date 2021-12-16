Samuel Hawley

Samuel Dean Hawley
GREENVILLE - Mr. Samuel Dean Hawley, 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 2 pm at the Williford Cemetery, Dunn, NC.
Mr. Hawley, son of the late William Henry Hawley and Thelma Lou Jackson Hawley, was a native of Sampson County and spent most of his adult life in Raleigh. He retired with the State Bureau of Investigation and then was employed as a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker, HWP. Dean was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending time at Myrtle Beach. He financially supported various churches and enjoyed helping a less fortunate child have a good Christmas.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, William Henry Hawley, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patsy Tucker Hawley; brother, Ray Hawley and wife Jackie of Goldsboro; sister-in-law, Janice Spivey of Greenville; and canine companion, Mandy.
Thank you to family and friends for the visits, calls, gifts of food, and the many prayers. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Friday from 3 to 5 pm.
