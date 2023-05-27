...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to noon EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
The passing of Samuel Holland Hux of Warren, Connecticut, on May 4, 2023, marked this day as a time of sorrow forever for his family and friends. He was born April 12, 1934, in Pitt County to Margaret Holland and Howard McDaniel Hux. He is survived by his two children in Greensboro, Howard Christos Hux (Claire) and Sydney Ann Hux Fields (Brent), his Fields grandchildren—Olivia, Audrey, Grayson, and Atticus— and his former wife, Catherine P. Catlett. His beloved sister, Dee Hux Arp, resides in Orlando, Florida, close to his two nephews, Duncan and Eric Arp. Growing up, Sam was a scholar and an athlete and spent time at his parents’ cottage at Kure Beach. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1952 and was awarded best sports writer for a North Carolina high school that year. He had also written articles for The Daily Reflector. A graduate of UNC Chapel Hill in 1958, he was one of the early graduates to teach a course there and was a member of Zeta Psi. Traveling to the University of Connecticut next, Sam received his PhD in 1965. After moving to New York City, he taught English at Queens College but soon became a charter professor and Professor Emeritus at York College (CUNY). For most of his career he taught philosophy and history as well. Through the years he wrote articles for many literary journals, such as Commentary, The New Republic, Commonwealth, New Oxford Review, and The Antioch Review, to name a few. In 2022 “Neither Trumpet nor Violins,” a book by Sam, Kenneth Francis, and Theodore Dalrymple, was published. An interesting goodbye.