Mr. Samuel Hoyt Pugh "Sammy", 77, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Chris Williams officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will hold a time of visitation following the entombment. The family will be receiving friends at 2108 Bloomsbury Road, prior to Sunday. Sammy was born on May 3, 1944 in Greenville, North Carolina to George and Margie Pugh. He served our country in the Army Reserves during the 1960's. He married the love of his life, Carol Gay Pugh, on July 10, 1966. Together they raised four children. He was owner and operator of Pugh's Tire and Service Centers along with his three sons and nephew. He loved working, going to Nascar races, watching Westerns, telling stories, and spending time with his family. He was a huge sports advocate and coached and played church softball for over 25 years. His nickname in left field was "vacuum cleaner". He was also a very giving man who put others before himself. He always greeted everyone with a big smile. He was a great husband, father, brother and grandfather. Sammy was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margie Pugh, and his wife, Carol Gay Pugh. He is survived by: Sons, Stacey Pugh and wife, Danette, Frankie Pugh and wife, Janna, Stephen Pugh and wife, Lindsay, all of Greenville; Daughter, Caroline Pugh of Wilmington; Grandchildren, Colby Pugh and wife, Skylar, Morgan Pugh, Davis Pugh, Hadley Pugh, Ava Pugh and Audrey Pugh; Great grandchild, Beckett Pugh, all of Greenville; Sisters, Linda Stokes, Judy Pugh and Phyllis Moore, and husband, Brinkley; Several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Susan Webb.