Samuel Joseph Wornom III passed away peacefully January 30, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House in West End. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday April 2nd at Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church. The family will greet friends following the service. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Leonard Wornom, two daughters, Lesley Wornom McKay and Laurie Wornom Phillips (Paul), as well as his six grandchildren who he dearly loved. His grandchildren, Bryan Phillips, Chase McKay, Parrish McKay, Taylor McKay, Parker Phillips, and Lily Grace Phillips affectionately knew him as Sampop. He is also survived by a brother, Bill Wornom (Rebecca), a brother-in- law, Steve Leonard (Pam), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Sam loved his family dearly and always wanted the best for them. Memorial contributions can be made to: Boys and Girls Club of Central Carolina, 1414 Bragg Street, Sanford, NC 27330. Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church, 316 Main Street, Sanford, NC 27332. FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 251 Campground Road, West End, NC 27376. East Carolina University Foundation, 2200 South Charles Blvd, Mail Stop 301, Suite 1100, Greenville, NC 27858. Lee County Education Foundation, PO Box 98 Sanford, NC 27331-0098. Or the charity of one’s choice. Online Condolences may be made at HYPERLINK "http://www.rogerspickard.com" www.rogerspickard.com Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.