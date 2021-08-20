Mr. Samuel Oden “Sam” Snow, age 61, a resident of Washington, died Monday, August 16, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at Oakdale Cemetery, Washington, conducted by Gillian Pollock of First Christian Church. Sam was born in Beaufort County on April 29, 1960. He was the son of the late Kenneth C. Snow, Sr. and Fay Oden Snow. Sam graduated from Washington High School and attended the University of North Carolina. He was manager/part-owner of Beaufort Equipment Company in Washington. Sam was a member of the Washington Yacht and Country Club, Washington Chamber of Commerce and First Christian Church. He was an avid fisherman and boater. Sam loved the Pamlico River and Ocracoke. On July 7, 2007, Sam married the former Laurie Smith, who survives. Surviving with his wife are his son, Samuel Payne Snow and his fiancée, Lynsey Prewitt and her daughters, Sumerlin and Aspen all of Washington; sister, Teresa Snow DeMartin and husband, Frank of Washington; brother, Kenneth C. Snow, Jr. and wife, Connie of Washington; niece, Ashleigh Nicole Wilson and husband, Colt of Washington; and nephew, Joseph C. DeMartin and wife, Paige of Raleigh. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Marion L. Shepard Cancer Center, 1209 Brown Street, Washington, N.C. 27889 or First Christian Church, 307 East Third Street, Washington, N.C. 27889. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Snow family.