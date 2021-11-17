Sandra Farrior

Sandra Faye Wooten Farrior
FARMVILLE - Sandra Faye Wooten Farrior passed away August 9, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born in Pitt County, May 26, 1940, daughter of Abe and Etheleen Wooten. She was preceded in death by her father Abe Wooten, mother Etheleen Wooten, brother Carroll Wooten, and her loving husband of 56 years, Jack A. Farrior.
She is survived by her daughters Terri Farrior Cundiff and husband Sam Cundiff; Susan Farrior and husband Marc Cannon; grandchildren Kirsten Cundiff, Hugh Cundiff and wife Brooke, Dustin, Cody and Jackson Cannon.
She earned her Nursing Degree from Rex Hospital in 1960. Nursing was her lifelong desire and passion. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children graduated high school, then returned to nursing full time in 1984. She loved helping others and had a wonderful career that she never called work. She loved and was loved by all her patients.
Outside of work she was very active in Farmville Presbyterian Church, teaching Sunday School for many years, singing in the choir, and serving on committees for Presbyterian Women. She was a Girl Scout leader, loved raising plants, creating beautiful flower pots in the summer and ferns all year. She was an active member of the Farmville Garden Club for many years.
She will be remembered by her constant smiles, squeezing cheeks, telling everyone how much she loved them and how beautiful they are. Through her very long battle with Alzheimer's disease, she continued to be happy over the years and be a blessing to everyone around her. The caregivers in memory care always said she was the "sunshine of the unit" because of her bright smiles and kind words to everyone she came in contact with.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held November 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Allen-Farrior Homeplace, 8389 Stantonsburg Road Farmville, NC.