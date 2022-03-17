Sandra Faye Brown

Sandra Langley Brown, 69, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 11:00 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Mike Brown. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 - 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Sandra, a native of Pitt County, was a daughter of the late James and Gertrude Davenport Langley. She was a graduate of North Pitt High School and then received her Licensed Practical Nurse certification from Pitt Community College. She was employed with Pitt Memorial Hospital for 32 years prior to her retirement. She later worked for East Carolina Wellness and Rehab, retiring again after 15 years of service. Sandra was a "die hard" Atlanta Braves and UNC Tarheel Basketball fan, enjoying many seasons of baseball and basketball. She was a woman who loved her family and will be remembered for her kind, gentle, generous and loving spirit. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Wilson "Jay" Brown, Jr., who she is happily re-united with today. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Jimmy and Stuart Langley. She is survived by sons, Jamie Brown and wife, Shanon, and Troy Brown, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Kaleb, Katie, and Dawson Brown; special friends, Barbara, Nancy, and Kay; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. On-line condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com