Ms. Sandra Jean Basden Garris, 83, died peacefully Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home in Ayden after a battle with Alzheimer's. She was a member of Ayden Christian Church, attended Ayden High School, graduated from East Carolina College and enjoyed an extensive career with Pitt County Schools, retiring in 2002. She spent her retirement years being Nana to her three grandchildren, the greatest joy of her life. Well known for her kind heart, Sandra loved and valued all her family and friends. She also adored her dogs, having many over the years. She enjoyed her bridge club, traveling, riding roller coasters, trips to the beach, and spent most summer weekends at her family river home on the Bay River. She was an avid reader and served on the Ayden Library Board for many years. Sandra is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Roy C. Garris, Jr., parents, Bonnie B. Basden and Lala Stokes Basden and her brother Phil Basden. She is survived by three daughters, Jenni Garris of Ayden, Jackie Garris of Winterville, Scottie Gaskins of Ayden and husband, Keith; three grandchildren, Carter Gaskins and Brandon Gaskins of Ayden, and Emma Piner of Winterville. The family also expresses deep appreciation for her caregivers over the past five years, with a special thank you to Latonga Warren. The family will receive friends Friday, December 16 from 4 to 6 PM at Farmer Funeral Home in Ayden and a graveside service on Saturday, December 17 at 11 AM at Ayden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ayden Christian Church. Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.