Sandra Murphy Hardison of Grifton, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the age of 75 after a long battle with lung disease. A Celebration for Life Service will be held Thursday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church on 579 Queen Street in Grifton, N.C. Reverend Jamie Haddock will officiate. Sandra was born on August 31, 1947, to Doris Butler Murphy and Walter Dawson Murphy of Grifton, N.C. She attended Grifton School and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in psychology with an emphasis in special education. She dedicated her professional career to advocating for the care and rights of children and adults with exceptional needs. Sandra married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Ronald Malcolm Hardison in 1968 and was a devoted wife and mother. Together they enjoyed a life supporting their daughters and grandchildren while relaxing on the river and golfing with family and friends. She was an amazing mom, who was supportive, kind, generous, and wicked funny. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Malcolm Hardison; and granddaughters, Elizabeth Caradine Tully and Casey Dianne Byrd. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Amy Hardison Tully and James L. Tully (Fort Worth, Texas) and Tracie Hardison Williams and Mark Williams (Everetts, N.C.); grandson, Ronald Wayne Byrd (Greenville, N.C.); granddaughter, Gabby Williams (Greenville, N.C.); sister, Shirley Murphy DeBlois (Greenville, N.C.); and many nieces, nephews, and other loving extended family and friends. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com