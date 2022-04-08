Mrs. Sandra "Sandy" Porter Garrett, 76, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in Salem United Methodist Church, Simpson. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Mrs. Garrett, daughter of the late Gentry Stancill Porter and Elsie Mae Mills Porter, was a native of Pitt County and a graduate of Louisburg College and Watts Hospital where she received an associate degree in Radiology. She worked as an X-Ray technician in various hospitals throughout the Carolinas. Sandra enjoyed reading, watching sports and traveling. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, the Lindy Edwards Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with and staying in touch with her large friend group. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Basil "Buck" Wilkerson Garrett, Jr. She is survived by two sons, Basil Todd Garrett and wife Susan of Wilmington and James Reeves Garrett of Wilmington; grandchildren, Elle Alexandra Garrett, Basil Wilkerson Garrett III and Johnathan Reeves Garrett and his fiancé, Morgan Smith; a brother, Ed Porter and wife Bonnie of Greenville; and sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Larry Spears of Roanoke Rapids. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit Staff at Vidant Hospital and the team at Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care. Memorial contributions may be made to Vidant Health, Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o Vidant Health Foundation, 690 Medical Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.