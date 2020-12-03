Sarah Ross Draughn
ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Sarah Ross Draughn, 53, died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, from 5-7pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, 304 Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to COVID-19 the service for Mrs. Sarah Draughn is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.