Sarah Jane Suggs Stocks, 86, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 12:45 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mrs. Stocks was born on November 5, 1936, in Duplin County, NC, to parents Charlie and Lilly Banks Suggs. She spent most of her life in Pitt County. She graduated from Ayden High School in 1955 and married John David Stocks on May 14, 1955. They lived in Greenville, NC. Mrs. Stocks held various small jobs when her husband was drafted into the US Army from 1957-1959. After her children were born, she began working at Fieldcrest Mills for several years. She eventually became employed at Burroughs-Wellcome Pharmaceuticals. She enjoyed this job for many years before retiring in 1995. After retirement, she was able to spend more time with her family and to travel with her husband. Over the next few years, they travelled to numerous states and tourist sites. Mrs. Stocks was a longtime member of Temple Free Will Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending Bible studies and weekly services. She also enjoyed journaling, country music, NASCAR, and gospel quartets. She loved being a grandmother more than anything. Upon becoming a grandmother, she became affectionately known as Gaga. In 2015 Mrs. Stocks moved with her husband to Greensboro, NC, to be closer to her children as her husband battled dementia. She assisted with his care until her own health began to decline. Mrs. Stocks will be remembered for her silliness and sense of fun, for being a good listener, and for loving unconditionally. She will be dearly missed. Mrs. Stocks was preceded in death by John Stocks, her husband of 66 years; her parents; her sisters, Dorothy Smith and Thelma Batchelor; her brother, William Suggs, Sr.; and three sisters-in-law, Pattie Foreman, Shirley Suggs, and Linda Cook. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Stocks (Donald); children, Deena Kersting (James) and Melvin Stocks (Chaka Kittles); grandchildren, Jonathan Kersting (Meredith), Ashley Smith (Barrie), Jessica Wang (Max), and Sierra Stocks; great-grandchildren, Harper and Allie Kersting and Grayson Wang; and her granddaughter's mother, Nola Stocks. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Donations can be made in memory of Mrs. Stocks to: Samaritan's Purse by going online to samaritanspurse.org and clicking Give. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.