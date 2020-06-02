Sarah Sutton Mozingo
FARMVILLE - Sarah Sutton Mozingo, age 84, died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, at 1:00 P.M. at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens by Pastor Bobby Thomas, Pastor Ronnie Rogerson, and Pastor Jeff Mozingo.
She is survived by her husband, Willis Earl Mozingo of the home; son, Willis Scott Mozingo of Winston-Salem; and a sister, Ann Epps of Winterville.
The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.