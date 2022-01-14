Scott Isley

Scott C. Isley
GREENVILLE - Scott C. Isley, 38, was called home unexpectedly on Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 10 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Scott was born in Pitt County and was a lifelong resident of Greenville. He was employed by A&B Auto Service. He attended W. H. Robinson, D. H. Conley, Pitt Community College and graduated from University Technical Institute. Scott loved to work on cars.
Scott is survived by his parents, Wolfe and Sherry Isley; maternal grandmother, Hilda Sutton of Greenville; uncles, Robert Sutton, Jr. and wife Lynn of Greenville, Mike Sutton and wife Debbie of Vanceboro, Clyde Owens and David Owens of Charlotte; aunts, Jackie Mayo of Columbus, OH and Kelly Nobles and husband Larry of Grifton; cousins, Lyndsey Sutton, Megan Dunn and husband Hunter, Cameron Sutton and Bradley Sutton and his extended family, the Adams.
The family will accept flowers and asks that Jefferson's Florist be contacted prior to ordering.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
