Scott Veilleux

Scott M. Veilleux
GREENVILLE - Scott M. Veilleux, 61, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 7 pm at Smith Funeral Service.
Scott, son of the late Joseph and Ina Veilleux, grew up in Maine and moved to Greenville over 40 years ago. He worked at Vermont American and in 1997, he went into fulltime painting and worked for Don Edmundson Construction. Scott was an avid golfer and animal lover as well as a member of Faith Assembly Church.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Shirley Gordon Veilleux; sisters, Donna Thiervge and husband, Ralph of Maine and Linda Geaghan of FL; and beloved pets, Jake and Greyson.
