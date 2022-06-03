Mr. Sellers Mark Gurganus, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Arlene Cayton Gurganus on August 11, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 10:00am in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel by the Pastor John Sinkhorn. Burial will be in the Pinewood Memorial Park after the service. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times will be at the home. Mr. Gurganus, son of the late Ronnie and Tessie Boyd Gurganus, was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. He was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School and was employed as Gas Service Maintenance Supervisor with Greenville Utilities Commission for over 20 years. He was a member of Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church and a charter member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, sound technician as well as a member of various building and budget committees. SM as he was called by family and friends, loved doing yard work, working in his shop and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren who were the apple of his eye. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents and in-laws Marion and Sally Jones Cayton, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alonza Gurganus and wife Dorothy, sister-in-laws Lillian Grandchamp and husband Joseph and Dorcus Highsmith, brother-in-laws Wilbur Cayton and wife Mamie Ruth, Marvin Mills, John Fleming, nephew Brad Cayton and beloved son-in-law Randy Buck. He is survived by a daughter, Beth Buck and grandchildren Bailey Buck and Jackson Buck of Greenville, sister, Janie Fleming of Greenville, sister-in-law, Amy Mills of Greenville and brother-in law Bill Highsmith of Greenville as well as numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. The family wishes to express gratitude to special caregiver Debra Caton, beloved neighbors Sally Harman, Spencer and Joan Padgett, Randy and Polly Hardee, and to Dr. James Galloway and staff at Pitt Family Physicians. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church, 1407 E 14th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com